GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Six killed as wild elephants rampage through Jharkhand village

Four from the same family among the victims; authorities step up monitoring

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Unsplash

At least six people were trampled to death when a herd of wild elephants entered Gondwar village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district late Thursday night, local media reported.

Four of those killed belonged to the same family. They have been identified as Suraj Bhuiyan (55), his daughter-in-law Suman Devi (25), her two young children, Mangara Bhuiyan (58), and Dhaneshwar Ram (around 55). Villagers said the family was asleep when the elephants stormed their home and had no time to escape.

Elephants cause chaos

A herd of five elephants reportedly entered the village between 1am and 2am. They damaged several mud houses, breaking walls and doors, sending residents running for their lives. Villagers tried to drive the elephants away by beating drums, banging utensils, and flashing torches, but the herd continued its rampage before retreating into the forest after considerable effort.

Authorities respond

Teams from the local administration, police, and forest department arrived Friday morning. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Forest officials said elephant movements in the area are being closely monitored, and relief and compensation for affected families have started. Villagers have been urged to stay alert and avoid going out alone at night.

Human-elephant conflict is increasing across Jharkhand. Over the past 45 days, more than 20 people have died in similar incidents, raising concerns over wildlife venturing into human settlements.

With inputs from IANS

Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Safari Park welcomes newborn baby giraffe Zuri

Dubai Safari Park welcomes newborn baby giraffe Zuri

2m read
A farmer used his sickle to kill a leopard that attacked his son in India. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Farmer kills leopard to save son, case registered

1m read
FILE - Randy Santos, center, is arraigned in criminal court for the murder of four homeless men, Oct. 6, 2019, in New York.

Man who killed 4 people on NYC streets heard 'voices'

4m read
Assam is home to more than 4,000 of the roughly 22,000 wild elephants in India.

7 elephants killed by train in Assam, India

1m read