Indian expat wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket draw

He now plans to take some time to speak with his family and friends before deciding on the next steps for his prize. Looking ahead, he intends to continue his journey with Big Ticket. “Thank you to Big Ticket for making trying worth it,” he added.

The winning moment came as a complete shock while he was spending time with his friends. “I’m very happy, it was a special moment to find out while I was with my friends,” he shared.

Living in the UAE while his family remains in India, he has been purchasing tickets every month for the past six years.

Beyond the headline prize, the month brings a range of chances to win, with multiple touchpoints for participants to stay engaged. From The Big Win, which offers prizes of up to Dh600,000, to weekly e-draws with a combined total of Dh400,000, and the return of luxury car giveaways, May is structured to keep the excitement consistent throughout.

Carrying this energy forward, Big Ticket is stepping into May with a refreshed line-up of promotions designed to keep the momentum alive. At the heart of the campaign is the Dh20 million grand prize, offering one participant the opportunity to head into summer as a millionaire. The winner will be revealed during the live draw on June 3.

Grateful for the experience, he added, “Thank you to the Big Ticket family, and hard luck to everyone who didn’t win this time.” Looking ahead, he remains positive about continuing his journey with Big Ticket.

For the past three years, he has been part of a group of 40 participants, also contributing through two other groups, making this win a shared moment of joy. He plans to divide the prize among his group, reflecting the collective effort behind the ticket.

“I’m very happy, it was completely unexpected,” he shared. “My friend encouraged me to buy the Dream Car ticket, and I thought, why not? I never imagined it would turn into a winning moment.”

Asharaf Abdulla, a 41-year-old driver from Kerala, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 16 years, has celebrated his first Big Ticket win after nine years of consistent participation. He won a brand new Land Rover Defender. Living in the UAE while his family remains in India, he has been purchasing tickets every month, often as part of a group, staying committed to the hope of one day winning.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.