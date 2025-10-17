Indian expat Athulya’s death in Sharjah: Husband faces no murder charge

Sathish Shankar faces abetment to suicide in wife's death
Dubai: The Kerala Crime Branch has clarified that Sathish Shankar, husband of Athulya Sekhar from southern Indian state of Kerala, will not face murder charges in her death in Sharjah, according to local media reports.
The Principal Sessions Court in Kollam had earlier concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue a murder case. However, the charge of abetment to suicide remains, according to Kerala Kaumudi News.
Initially, the Thekkumbhagam police had filed a murder charge against Sathish, following allegations from Athulya’s family. The Crime Branch, after taking over the investigation, continued the case under murder provisions and had sought to cancel Sathish’s anticipatory bail at one point.
The investigation uncovered videos showing Sathish physically and mentally abusing Athulya. Audio messages she sent to relatives were also collected. Authorities are gathering further evidence from Sharjah, and a report on possible new charges will soon be submitted to the court.
Athulya Sekhar (29), from Thevalakkara, Kollam, was found dead in her Sharjah apartment near Rolla Park on July 19 — her 30th birthday and the first day of her new job. Sathish, 40, a site engineer in Sharjah, had been married to Athulya for 11 years and lost his job following her death. He had earlier obtained interim anticipatory bail after returning to Kerala in August.
In September, the Kerala Crime Branch took Sathish into custody after the Principal Sessions Court in Kollam revoked his bail on September 29. The court acted after reviewing video footage showing him abusing Athulya while intoxicated. Older videos submitted by the family also demonstrated long-term physical and psychological abuse.
While initial reports in Sharjah cited hanging as the cause of death, a re-postmortem in Kollam found 46 injuries on Athulya’s body and concluded that she died from strangulation, raising questions about the circumstances of her death.
Court-submitted videos reportedly show Sathish kicking and striking Athulya, forcing her to run around a table, and verbally threatening her, including statements like: “Where can you go? I won’t let you go anywhere… I will stab you to death.” Athulya told the court she had endured a decade of abuse.
Hours before her death, Athulya sent her sister a voice note describing years of abuse. Court documents also revealed that she made a video call to Sathish about an hour before her death, showing a noose she had prepared, which he ignored.
Athulya’s family filed a complaint in Kerala citing prolonged domestic abuse, supported by multiple video clips showing Sathish verbally and physically assaulting her.
Sathish faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, including:
Abetment of suicide
Grievous hurt with dangerous weapons
Wrongful restraint
Cruelty by husband or relatives
Reports suggest that two days before her death, Sathish allegedly hit Athulya on the head with a plate, kicked her, and assaulted her by the neck.
The family requested cancellation of Sathish’s anticipatory bail citing abuse footage and the re-postmortem report. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Kerala Crime Branch is handling the case, including extradition challenges and UAE lookout notices. Investigators continue to treat the death as a suspected suicide pending full postmortem details from UAE authorities.
Athulya’s body was repatriated to Kerala on July 29 and laid to rest in Chavara, with her 10-year-old daughter performing the final rites. The family hopes that evidence from her phone and the submitted footage will help achieve justice. A Sharjah-based relative stated that they continue to pursue accountability and closure.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox