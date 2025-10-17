Indian expat Athulya’s death in Sharjah: Husband faces no murder charge

Athulya Sekhar (29), from Thevalakkara, Kollam, was found dead in her Sharjah apartment near Rolla Park on July 19 — her 30th birthday and the first day of her new job. Sathish, 40, a site engineer in Sharjah, had been married to Athulya for 11 years and lost his job following her death. He had earlier obtained interim anticipatory bail after returning to Kerala in August.