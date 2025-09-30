Indian expat Athulya’s death in Sharjah: Kerala court revokes husband’s anticipatory bail

Judge cancels husband’s bail after videos show him abusing Athulya while intoxicated
Dubai: The Kollam Principal Sessions Court in the southern Indian state of Kerala has revoked the anticipatory bail of S. Satheesh, husband of Athulya Sekhar from Thevalakkara. Athulya, an Indian expat, was found dead in her Sharjah apartment on July 19, 2025.
Athulya Sekhar (29), a resident of Thevalakkara, Kollam, was discovered dead in her flat near Rolla Park, Sharjah, on her 30th birthday, coinciding with the first day of her new job. Satheesh S (40), her husband from Sasthamcotta, is accused of abetting her suicide. Earlier, he had secured interim anticipatory bail after returning to Kerala in August.
According to media reports, the judge revoked Satheesh’s bail after reviewing video footage showing him abusing Athulya while intoxicated.
The court noted that even older videos provided by the family demonstrated that she had been subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse, though it expressed disappointment that Satheesh had not yet been formally charged with abetment to suicide.
While initial postmortem reports in Sharjah cited hanging as the cause of death, a re-postmortem conducted at Parippally Medical College, Kollam, revealed 46 injuries on Athulya’s body. The examination concluded she died from strangulation, raising serious questions about whether her death was a suicide or deliberate homicide.
Multiple video clips submitted to the court depict Satheesh physically assaulting Athulya and making threats to kill her. Local reports indicate the footage shows him kicking her, striking her, and forcing her to run around a table, with verbal threats including: "Where can you go? I won’t let you go anywhere… I will stab you to death… I don’t even need a month’s salary for that."
Athulya reportedly told the court that she had endured ten years of abuse.
Satheesh faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act, including:
Abetment of suicide
Grievous hurt with dangerous weapons
Wrongful restraint
Cruelty by husband or relatives
The complaint, filed by Athulya’s mother Thulasi Bhai, alleges mental and physical torture in their Sharjah apartment. Two days before Athulya’s death, Satheesh allegedly hit her head with a plate, kicked her, and assaulted her by the neck.
The family requested the cancellation of Satheesh’s anticipatory bail, citing the re-postmortem and abuse footage. The defense argued that the videos were old. Satheesh was previously taken into custody at Thiruvananthapuram airport on August 10 but was later released on bail.
A special investigation team (SIT) under the Kerala Crime Branch has been formed to handle the case, including challenges related to extradition and UAE lookout notices. Despite new findings, investigators continue to treat the death as a suspected suicide, pending full post-mortem details from UAE authorities.
Athulya’s body was repatriated to Kerala on July 29 and laid to rest in Chavara, with her 10-year-old daughter performing the final rites. Her family remains hopeful that evidence from Athulya’s phone and the submitted footage will play a crucial role in bringing justice. A Sharjah-based relative stated that the family continues to seek accountability and closure.
