The police registered the case on December 8 based on a complaint submitted by the woman to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27. Malayalam media reports said the court passed the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides earlier this week.

According to the prosecution, the complaint relates to an alleged incident that took place when Kunju Muhammed was serving as chairman of the jury for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), a position regarded as influential within the industry. The woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted during this period.

Kunju Muhammed is a two-time former MLA who was elected with the support of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. The case has drawn wide attention due to his political background and standing in the Malayalam film industry.

The Thiruvananthapuram Seventh Additional Sessions Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to acclaimed filmmaker and former legislator P.T. Kunju Muhammed in a sexual assault case filed by a woman from the film industry, according to local media reports. The court allowed the bail under strict conditions, emphasising that the police investigation will continue without interruption.

A detailed case diary and police report were submitted before the sessions court to support these claims. The prosecution also stressed that granting anticipatory bail at this stage could affect the investigation.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, arguing that the allegations were serious and involved the misuse of authority by a well-known public figure. Police told the court that their investigation indicated the accused had allegedly called the complainant to a room, restrained her forcibly and committed sexual assault.

After examining the submissions and materials on record, the court granted anticipatory bail with stringent conditions. It clarified that the relief would not interfere with the ongoing investigation. The case continues to spark debate within film and political circles over accountability and safety in cultural spaces.

In response, the prosecution said the delay was due to health issues faced by the complainant and noted that delayed reporting is common in sexual assault cases.

The defence challenged the credibility of the allegations, pointing to the delay in filing the complaint. Counsel argued that the alleged incident took place on November 6, while the formal complaint was lodged more than three weeks later, on November 27.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.