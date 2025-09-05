Satheesh was taken into custody at Thiruvananthapuram airport on August 10 after returning from the UAE but was later released on anticipatory bail. The family has requested the cancellation of his bail, citing the abuse footage and re-postmortem findings, and maintains that domestic and psychological abuse led to Athulya’s death. The case continues to be investigated by the Kerala Crime Branch. After Satheesh’s release, the family expressed hope that evidence from Athulya’s phone would play a crucial role in the case. Her Sharjah-based brother-in-law, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family remained hopeful that justice would be served.