Sharjah: A 38-year-old Indian man has been detained for attempting to commit suicide after trying to kill his wife and son, Sharjah Police have confirmed to Gulf News.
Initial police investigation revealed that the man attempted to end his life and that of his wife and son due to financial issues he was facing.
After failing to kill his family, the man attempted to kill himself by cutting his wrist veins and even he slit his throat.
However, the neighbours informed the police after hearing screams from the apartment. Police reached the spot promptly and moved the injured to a hospital in Sharjah. Police said the family members are out of danger and recovering in the hospital while the man is recovering under police custod.
The accused will face charges as he recovers in hospital while the police are investigating the incident.