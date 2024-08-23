Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the Dubai Metro timing over the weekend to cope with the expected rush of passengers arriving at the Dubai Airports after summer vacation.

The authority announced on X: “RTA is committed to ensuring smooth travel by extending the operating hours of DubaiMetro between Centrepoint and GGICO stations from 5am to 2am (the next day) on August 22 to 24, and from 8am to 2am (the next day) on Sunday, August 25.”