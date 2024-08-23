Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the Dubai Metro timing over the weekend to cope with the expected rush of passengers arriving at the Dubai Airports after summer vacation.
The authority announced on X: “RTA is committed to ensuring smooth travel by extending the operating hours of DubaiMetro between Centrepoint and GGICO stations from 5am to 2am (the next day) on August 22 to 24, and from 8am to 2am (the next day) on Sunday, August 25.”
The decision to exten metro timing has been taken in the wake of huge rush expected at the Dubai International (DXB) as the UAE residents return after summer holidays ahead of beginning of new academic year on August 26.
Earlier, Dubai Airport announced that around 3.43 million passengers are expected to arrive as residents return from their summer vacations.
In a press release on Wednesday, DXB announced that it expects average daily traffic of 264,000 passengers.