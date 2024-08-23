The state-of-the-art facility, located within Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, is offering free medical and surgical oncology consultations until August 31, 2024 in-line with the group’s commitment to make top-quality cancer care accessible to everyone in community.

The new centre is equipped with advanced technology and offers a range of specialised services, including private chemotherapy suites, dedicated speciality clinics, and a dedicated breast cancer unit. Each aspect of the Centre is designed with patient-centric facilities to provide the highest standard of care and comfort.

Affordable packages

Thumbay Advanced Cancer Centre offers affordable packages. It offers breast cancer screening that includes a specialist consultation and a mammogram, for only Dh699. The prostate cancer screening package, which features a specialist consultation, transrectal ultrasound, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Total, PSA Free, and routine urine tests, is available for Dh999.

Additionally, the stomach/gastric cancer screening package, which includes a specialist consultation, Complete Blood Count (CBC), C-Reactive Protein (CRP), Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT), ultrasound, and tumour markers such as Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9 (CA 19.9), Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA), and Alpha-Fetoprotein (AFP), is offered at Dh3499.

Hamad Obaid Taryam Al Shamsi, Dr Thumbay Moideen and Akbar Thumbay Moideen at the inauguration of Thumbay Advanced Cancer Centre in Ajman. Image Credit: Supplied

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Hamad Obaid Taryam Al Shamsi, Director of the Ajman Medical District and Branch Manager, Emirates Cancer Society, Ajman, in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.

Remarkable success

“Thumbay Healthcare has achieved remarkable success in healthcare and health professions education, by the grace of the Almighty,” said Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.

“With the opening of the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Center, we are dedicated to providing advanced cancer care for the residents of the northern emirates, who previously had to travel to Al Ain and Dubai for treatment. Our goal is to advance clinical excellence, enhance the training of healthcare professionals, and broaden our oncology services. This Centre reflects our commitment to bridging gaps in cancer care and offering personalised healthcare solutions that benefit both our local community and the nation as a whole.”

Leading the group of medical experts at the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Care Centre is Dr Tarek Alkhouri, a specialist in medical oncology.

Cost-effective

The medical and surgical oncology institution uses technological advancements and raises awareness about cost-effective treatment options, enhancing its hospital’s capability to provide specialised care to UAE residents. “The Centre will also feature specialised breast clinics and breast oncology surgery services, ensuring comprehensive and tailored treatment options for individuals facing breast cancer and related conditions,” said Dr Tarek Alkhouri, a specialist in medical oncology.

Backed by the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM), the Cancer Centre unites researchers, academics, and medical professionals to advance innovative cancer research. TRIPM’s dedication to excellence in science, healthcare improvement, and collaboration with industry partners will propel progress in cancer research and diagnostics, enabling personalised treatment plans to address concerning trends effectively.

Early detection

“Early detection of cancer is important to ensure the best result in treatment. There has been a need to bring in the technological advances and generate awareness about better, cost-effective treatment options,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare.