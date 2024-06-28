In response to the global imperative to address disparities in women’s health, Thumbay University Hospital has emerged as a hub of advanced healthcare, dedicated to transforming outcomes through precision, progress, and personalisation. A recent joint report by the World Economic Forum and the McKinsey Health Institute in 2024 highlighted the urgency to address the need of advancing women’s health, revealing that they spend 25 per cent more time in states of “poor health” compared to men, with profound implications for both their lives and economies worldwide.

And, therefore, Thumbay University Hospital’s Center for Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology, offers a multidisciplinary and holistic approach that guides the delivery of comprehensive care and advanced treatments. With a commitment to precision diagnostics and personalized pathways to motherhood, the hospital’s team of expert gynecologists, the largest in the northern emirates, is dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their health journey.

Thumbay University Hospital excels in providing advanced surgical care through its contemporary surgical suites equipped with the latest technology, enabling a range of advanced procedures including laparoscopy. These minimally invasive techniques offer numerous benefits such as shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and minimal scarring, revolutionizing traditional open surgeries.

Dr. Amal Hassan Abdelaziz, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, explains, “Our dedication to women’s health extends to providing advanced and highly skilled care for complex gynecological disorders like endometriosis. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques such as laparoscopy, we address the multifaceted nature of these conditions, focusing not only on symptom management but also on addressing fertility challenges and improving overall quality of life.”

Thumbay University Hospital offers personalized care for conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and obesity-related fertility challenges. Dr. Shameema Asif Muhammed, Specialist-Obstetrics & Gynecology, highlights, “Our treatment approach involves a comprehensive evaluation to assess individual needs and tailor treatment plans accordingly. Whether its lifestyle modifications or medication, our experienced team collaboratively provides personalized care aimed at addressing the underlying factors contributing to these conditions.”

Managing high-risk pregnancies requires specialized care tailored to individual needs. Dr. Shanthi Fernandes, a specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology, emphasizes the significance of a multidisciplinary approach, stating, “Our comprehensive care involves close monitoring and proactive management of maternal health parameters, ensuring optimal outcomes for both mother and baby. This collaborative approach mitigates potential complications, supporting a healthy pregnancy journey.”

Thumbay University Hospital actively promotes vaginal delivery whenever possible, especially after one previous cesarean section (C-section). Dr. Wajiha Ajmal, Specialist-Obstetrics & Gynecology, affirms, “We believe in empowering women to make informed decisions about their childbirth experience. Whether it’s a natural birth or a vaginal birth after cesarean, we work closely with expectant mothers to discuss their preferences and provide support throughout the delivery process.”