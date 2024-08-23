Dubai: The UAE mission in Bangkok called on UAE citizens in Thailand to exercise caution due to the heavy rains and floods expected in the country, especially the coastal areas.
The mission stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities, communicate in emergency situations on the 0097180024 number or 0097180044444 and register for the Twajudi service.
Flash floods
Heavy rain has been affecting Thailand since August 16, causing floods, flash floods and landslides that resulted in widespread damage.
Damages
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), as of August 21, 20,105 people and 4,021 houses have been affected across Phetchabun, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Phrae, Udon Thani, Rayong and Phuket provinces.
On August 23, more rainfall is expected over the whole country, with localised heavy rainfall over the northern part of Thailand.