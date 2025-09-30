Kerala police take custody of Satheesh Sankar after wife’s death in Sharjah
Dubai: The Kerala Crime Branch took custody of Satheesh Sankar, 40, following the death of his wife, Athulya Sekhar, who was found dead in her Sharjah apartment in July. The surrender came after the Principal Sessions Court in Kollam revoked his anticipatory bail on September 29, allowing authorities to detain him.
Athulya, an Indian expat, was found dead in her Rolla, Sharjah, apartment on July 19, a day meant to mark her birthday and her first day at a new job. Just hours before her death, she sent her sister a voice note detailing years of alleged abuse by her husband.
According to Manorama News, court documents filed by Satheesh reveal that Athulya made a video call to him about one hour before her death, showing the noose she had prepared. In his petition, Satheesh admitted ignoring her repeated calls after receiving the video—a revelation that has drawn widespread attention in both local and international media.
Following Athulya’s death, her family lodged a formal complaint in Kerala, alleging prolonged domestic abuse. Their complaint was supported by multiple videos that reportedly surfaced, showing Satheesh verbally and physically assaulting Athulya over time. One particularly disturbing clip allegedly captured him threatening to kill her.
The Principal Sessions Court in Kollam reviewed multiple pieces of evidence, including videos submitted by Athulya’s family. The footage reportedly showed Satheesh verbally and physically abusing Athulya while under the influence of alcohol. Following this review, the court revoked his anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the role of domestic abuse in her death.
Reports indicate that Athulya’s family submitted several videos to the court, including footage shortly before her death in which Satheesh allegedly threatened her life. Earlier, Satheesh admitted in media interactions to physically assaulting his wife, claiming it was “out of love.”
uthorities in Kerala have filed multiple charges against him, including cruelty against women, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, and dowry harassment.
Satheesh returned to Kerala from Sharjah on August 10 and was initially detained at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by local police before being released on anticipatory bail. Athulya’s death reportedly followed a domestic dispute the day before she died, during which alcohol consumption and arguments were cited. Court documents indicate that Athulya also attempted to reach her husband via video call before taking her life, showing him the noose she had prepared.
The Kerala Crime Branch has relied on a re-postmortem conducted at the Government Medical College, Kollam, which reportedly identified 46 ante-mortem injuries on Athulya’s neck, face, chin, and collarbone. While the UAE’s initial forensic report concluded that she died by hanging, the new examination raised further questions about the abuse she endured over time.
The case continues to be investigated by the Kerala Crime Branch, which has emphasized the importance of thoroughly examining domestic abuse allegations alongside forensic evidence. Legal experts note that the cancellation of Satheesh’s bail allows for a detailed inquiry into whether his actions directly contributed to Athulya’s death.
Athulya’s family has expressed hope that the ongoing investigation will ensure accountability. The case has drawn widespread attention in India and among the Malayali diaspora, highlighting concerns around domestic violence and the legal protections available to expatriates working abroad.
