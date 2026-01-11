Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil arrested over third rape case

Sexual assault and financial exploitation claims form part of the ongoing investigation
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested in the early hours of Sunday following the filing of a third rape complaint against him, marking a serious escalation in his ongoing legal troubles. Mamkootathil, a former Youth Congress state president, had previously been expelled from the party after the first rape allegation surfaced.
The arrest was carried out by the State Crime Branch around 12:30am in Palakkad, following the receipt of a fresh complaint submitted via email. Media reports say the complaint was initially forwarded to the Crime Branch through the Chief Minister’s Office. Investigators decided to take immediate action based on the contents of the complaint.
The complainant has alleged that Mamkootathil subjected her to rape and severe sexual assault in Thiruvalla. In her statement, she described the abuse as brutal, causing extreme physical and mental trauma. She further claimed that the MLA forced her to undergo an abortion against her will.
Beyond sexual assault, the complaint also alleges financial exploitation. The survivor stated that Mamkootathil pressured her to arrange the purchase of a flat in Palakkad and subjected her to repeated economic coercion. Investigators said these allegations introduce a new dimension to the case and will be examined as part of the ongoing probe.
With the registration of this third case, Mamkootathil now faces three criminal cases. In the first, the Kerala High Court had granted him protection from arrest. In the second, a trial court had allowed him anticipatory bail until January 21. The third complaint, however, changed the legal scenario, prompting his arrest by the Crime Branch.
After initial questioning at the AR Camp in Pathanamthitta, Mamkootathil is expected to be produced before the Thiruvalla Magistrate Court later on Sunday. Crime Branch officials indicated that further custodial interrogation may be sought to examine electronic evidence, financial records, and other details linked to the complaint.
The case has drawn intense political and public attention across Kerala, with widespread calls for a thorough and impartial investigation. Authorities have reiterated that the probe will be conducted strictly according to the law and that all allegations will be evaluated based on evidence.
