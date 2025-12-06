10 tragic stories from UAE in 2025 that shook our readers

Tragedy hits UAE: Road accidents, sudden deaths, murders, fires and toddler deaths.
Tragedy and shock hit the UAE this week, with multiple heartbreaking incidents leaving communities reeling. From fatal road accidents claiming lives in Khor Fakkan and Dubai, to sudden deaths of young Indian expats in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and shocking murders in Karama and Ras Al Khaimah, the news has been devastating.
Fire in Dubai Marina forced mass evacuations, while heartbreaking accidents claimed the lives of two toddlers in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Authorities continue to investigate, and families are mourning losses that have shaken the nation.
A speeding vehicle swerved suddenly in Khor Fakkan, crossing the median and colliding with another car, killing a 41-year-old Emirati father and his seven-month-old son. The mother was critically injured, while the other driver sustained moderate injuries. Emergency teams responded immediately, and authorities are investigating.
Hariraj Sudevan, 37, suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after dropping his visiting wife and son at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The sudden loss left relatives devastated, as he had been planning to celebrate his son’s birthday later in the month
A fire broke out in a Dubai Marina tower, with residents initially unaware. Dubai Civil Defence evacuated 3,820 residents safely, including pets, while firefighters contained the blaze. Smoke lingered due to cooling operations post-fire.
Anniemol Gilda, 26, was found stabbed to death in her Karama apartment. Dubai Police arrested the suspect, a friend of the victim, as he attempted to flee the country. Her body was repatriated to India for final rites.
Amr Hesham, 29, died in a car accident in Dubai, mirroring the loss of his only brother 11 years ago. His parents were hospitalised due to grief. Amr, a charity worker, was remembered as kind, charitable, and inspiring in the community.
17-year-old Alex Binoy fell from his bedroom window in Abu Dhabi and died despite medical efforts. The student had secured provisional admission to college in India and was awaiting CBSE board results. His family planned to repatriate his body to Kerala.
18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a UAE Golden Visa student, collapsed during Diwali celebrations in Dubai International Academic City. He had excelled academically and in extracurriculars, scoring a centum in CBSE exams, and inspired peers with his achievements.
A 66-year-old mother and two daughters, aged 36 and 38, were shot dead in Ras Al Khaimah during a dispute over a parking space. Another daughter survived. The suspect, a 55-year-old man, was arrested, shocking the local community.
A two-year-old Emirati boy drowned at a private farm pool in Dibba Al-Fujairah during a weekend family gathering. Despite strict safety measures, the child could not be revived at the hospital.
Toddler’s fatal accident in home kitchen
Abdullah Mohammed, a two-year-old, drowned in a laundry bucket while his parents were occupied. Authorities stressed the importance of child safety at home after the tragic accident.
