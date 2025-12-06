GOLD/FOREX
10 tragic stories from UAE in 2025 that shook our readers

Tragedy hits UAE: Road accidents, sudden deaths, murders, fires and toddler deaths.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
4 MIN READ
From road accidents to fires, UAE mourns multiple shocking and tragic incidents.
From road accidents to fires, UAE mourns multiple shocking and tragic incidents.

Tragedy and shock hit the UAE this week, with multiple heartbreaking incidents leaving communities reeling. From fatal road accidents claiming lives in Khor Fakkan and Dubai, to sudden deaths of young Indian expats in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and shocking murders in Karama and Ras Al Khaimah, the news has been devastating.

Fire in Dubai Marina forced mass evacuations, while heartbreaking accidents claimed the lives of two toddlers in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Authorities continue to investigate, and families are mourning losses that have shaken the nation.

1. Father, baby killed in UAE car crash, mother critical

A speeding vehicle swerved suddenly in Khor Fakkan, crossing the median and colliding with another car, killing a 41-year-old Emirati father and his seven-month-old son. The mother was critically injured, while the other driver sustained moderate injuries. Emergency teams responded immediately, and authorities are investigating.

2. Indian expat engineer dies hours after farewell to family

Hariraj Sudevan, 37, suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after dropping his visiting wife and son at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The sudden loss left relatives devastated, as he had been planning to celebrate his son’s birthday later in the month

3.Dubai Marina fire: Residents unaware of blaze

A fire broke out in a Dubai Marina tower, with residents initially unaware. Dubai Civil Defence evacuated 3,820 residents safely, including pets, while firefighters contained the blaze. Smoke lingered due to cooling operations post-fire.

4. Indian expat woman from Kerala murdered in Dubai

Anniemol Gilda, 26, was found stabbed to death in her Karama apartment. Dubai Police arrested the suspect, a friend of the victim, as he attempted to flee the country. Her body was repatriated to India for final rites.

5. Double tragedy: UAE resident dies 11 years after brother’s fatal crash

Amr Hesham, 29, died in a car accident in Dubai, mirroring the loss of his only brother 11 years ago. His parents were hospitalised due to grief. Amr, a charity worker, was remembered as kind, charitable, and inspiring in the community.

6. Indian student dies after falling from Abu Dhabi building

17-year-old Alex Binoy fell from his bedroom window in Abu Dhabi and died despite medical efforts. The student had secured provisional admission to college in India and was awaiting CBSE board results. His family planned to repatriate his body to Kerala.

7. Indian expat student dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a UAE Golden Visa student, collapsed during Diwali celebrations in Dubai International Academic City. He had excelled academically and in extracurriculars, scoring a centum in CBSE exams, and inspired peers with his achievements.

8. UAE shooting: Mother, two daughters shot dead over parking dispute

A 66-year-old mother and two daughters, aged 36 and 38, were shot dead in Ras Al Khaimah during a dispute over a parking space. Another daughter survived. The suspect, a 55-year-old man, was arrested, shocking the local community.

9. Two-year-old dies in Fujairah swimming pool

A two-year-old Emirati boy drowned at a private farm pool in Dibba Al-Fujairah during a weekend family gathering. Despite strict safety measures, the child could not be revived at the hospital.

10. Two-year-old drowns in bucket at home in Ras Al Khaimah

Toddler’s fatal accident in home kitchen
Abdullah Mohammed, a two-year-old, drowned in a laundry bucket while his parents were occupied. Authorities stressed the importance of child safety at home after the tragic accident.

