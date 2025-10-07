Father, baby die in UAE car crash, mother in intensive care

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident
A tragic car accident in Khor Fakkan on Monday evening claimed the lives of an Emirati father and his seven-month-old son. The child succumbed to his injuries a day after the crash, while the mother remains in intensive care in critical condition.
Authorities said the family’s vehicle was involved in a serious collision that left all seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries. Emergency teams rushed the victims to the hospital, where medical staff worked to save their lives.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox