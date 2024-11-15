Sharjah: An Emirati driver has been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution following a tragic four-vehicle pile-up on Emirates Road, which resulted in the death of two Emirati brothers, aged 5 and 7.

Several others were injured in the accident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, November 8, Sharjah Police confirmed. Sharjah Police had received a report of the collision on Emirates Road near Al Badiya Bridge.

Police said the crash, caused by a speeding motorist who lost control of his vehicle in a congested lane, involved four vehicles and left six people injured, including two drivers and passengers.

Police and National Ambulance teams responded quickly to the scene, with some of the victims — who sustained moderate to severe injuries — being airlifted to nearby hospitals by the Air Wing of the General Department of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior.

Speeding and distracted driving

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Mandhari, head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, confirmed that the accident was due to excessive speed and distracted driving. He noted that these are the leading causes of most traffic accidents, underscoring the importance of obeying traffic laws and staying focused behind the wheel to prevent tragic outcomes like this.