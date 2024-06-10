Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved the issuance of a new federal traffic law, which includes amendments to vehicle classifications and integrates modern technologies into road systems to keep pace with global transportation developments.

The new law adapts to the increasing use of self-driving vehicles, electric cars, and various forms of personal transportation, leveraging the technological advancements that define the country’s road network.

The law was endorsed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Genome target

During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the achievements of the Emirates Genome Council. The Emirati Genome Programme has successfully collected over 600,000 samples from across the country, with efforts underway to expand this number to 1 million.

Over 1,000 medical professionals have been trained to support the programme, ensuring the development of a comprehensive genetic and hereditary disease map.

The initiative aims to enhance the creation of targeted treatments and improve healthcare for future generations.

Sheikh Mohammed encouraged national cooperation with this vital medical programme to foster a healthier society and generations.

Pre-marital screening

In addition, the Cabinet approved the launch of an experimental pre-marital screening programme to cover all genetic and hereditary diseases. The Emirates Genome Council, chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has significantly advanced the country’s global scientific standing in genomics, contributing to comprehensive and integrated healthcare for new generations.

A general framework for sustainable government digital transformation was also adopted, along with a charter for the use of artificial intelligence, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of safety and privacy to positively impact society.

Chambers of Commerce

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a working group led by the Ministry of Economy to revamp the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The move aims to strengthen the economy, open new markets, build global partnerships, and enable local companies to enter international markets. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that rapid economic growth necessitates continuous structural changes to adapt to global shifts.

Tourism principles

Additionally, the Cabinet adopted the principles and recommendations of the International Code for the Protection of Tourists (ICPT) issued by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. The code will guide the country’s tourism institutions, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global leader in safety and international tourism. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of international cooperation in enhancing tourism services as part of ongoing economic efforts.