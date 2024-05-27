Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, RTA on Monday announced the opening of registration for the 4th Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2025, under the theme: “Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone.”

Participants can register for the challenge through the dedicated website for this global competition: (https://sdchallenge.awardsplatform.com). The finalists’ names will be announced in October this year, and the winning company will be unveiled in September 2025 during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport. The winner will get a prize of $3 million.

New format

The fourth edition of the challenge introduces a new competitive format under the Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone theme. This underscores RTA’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s leadership in autonomous mobility technology across all levels. The challenge includes multiple integrated transportation systems in one area, enabling passengers to utilise various modes of self-driving transport.

Participants can join either as a consortium of more than one company or as a single entity integrating multiple autonomous transportation systems under one service umbrella. All leading companies with expertise in self-driving transport and integrating mobility systems are invited to participate.

Dubai World Challenge