Fujairah: Fujairah Police have arrested several motorists involved in stunts during celebrations for Eid Al Etihad in Al Faqeet area of the emirate.

The drivers not only endangered their own lives but also posed a significant risk to public safety, police said.

The authorities acted swiftly to ensure that such behaviour did not disrupt the festive spirit or compromise the wellbeing of residents and visitors.

All the apprehended motorists have been referred to the Public Prosecution to face legal proceedings for their actions.