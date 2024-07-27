Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a young man who was featured in a social media video performing dangerous driving stunts in the Nad Al Sheba area.

The individual was filmed driving his vehicle on two tires around a roundabout, showcasing his driving skills but simultaneously violating traffic laws and jeopardising the safety of himself and other road users.

Vehicle impounded

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that the offender’s vehicle was impounded following the stunt.

“The young man was boasting of his high ability to drive, thereby threatening his safety and the safety of road users,” said Brigadier Bin Suwaidan. The vehicle used in these dangerous parades has been seized, and the driver has been summoned and confessed to his actions.

Hefty fines

Legal measures have been taken against the driver, including the impoundment of his vehicle. According to the provisions of Decree 30 of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles, a hefty fine of Dh50,000 is required to release the impounded vehicle.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan warned all drivers against reckless driving behaviours that compromise public safety. He emphasised that such actions would lead to immediate impoundment of vehicles or bicycles and legal proceedings.