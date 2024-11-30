Fujairah: Fujairah Police on Saturday announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the lead-up to the 53rd UAE Union Day (December 2).

The reduction can be availed for 53 days starting from December 2.

The discount follows the directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to mark Eid Al Etihad.

The move, which covers offences committed before December 1, 2024, also includes the cancellation of traffic points and the value for impoundment of vehicles.

However, serious traffic violations are not included in the discount.

Fujairah Police urged individuals to take advantage of the discount offer and pay off their accumulated fines.