Dubai: Dubai Police have seized 94 vehicles including motorcycles for violating the safety regulations and guidelines to celebrate the country’s 52nd Union Day.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, reported that most violations were committed in Al Ruwayyah, Jumeirah, and some other residential areas.
“The offenders were involved in reckless driving, road stunts, causing disturbances in the emirate, unauthorised parades and gatherings, non-compliance with traffic rules, and disobeying police instructions,” he said.
Major General Al Mazrouei added that some violators performed dangerous stunts on both internal and external roads, others obstructed traffic, and others illegally modified vehicles with loud noise-producing equipment, unlicensed engine modifications, and additions that impaired visibility.
Major General Al Mazrouei also highlighted disturbances caused by some drivers at desert camps, engaging in reckless stunts and playing anthems and songs at disruptive volumes. He emphasised that 94 vehicles and motorbikes were seized, and 4420 dangerous violations were recorded.
“The offenders will face stringent penalties including impounding of vehicles with fines reaching up to Dh50,000.
Major General Al Mazrouei appealed to parents to monitor their son’s driving behaviours to protect them from reckless and dangerous actions. He stressed the importance of parental advice and guidance in fostering positive behaviours among youth and reducing serious traffic accidents, fatalities, and severe injuries.
Some major violations included:
Overloading vehicles
Sticking out of windows and sunroofs.
Using party spray.
Obscuring license plates.
Changing vehicle colour.
Tinting or colouring front windows.