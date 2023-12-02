Dubai: The official Union Day ceremony was held at Expo City Dubai, showcasing the UAE's remarkable journey and its vision for a sustainable future. The ceremony was broadcast live on all local TV channels, as well as on the official Union Day website - www.unionday.ae.
The ceremony featured a variety of performances, including traditional Emirati music and dance, as well as performances by international artists.
The ceremony highlighted the UAE's achievements in various sectors, including renewable energy, innovation, and environmental protection. It also showcased the UAE's rich culture and heritage.
UAE Rulers join COP28 guests to mark Union Day
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, witnessed the celebration of the 52nd Union Day held at Expo City Dubai
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Together with my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and esteemed guests of the UAE, I had the pleasure of attending the 52nd Union Day celebrations, titled ‘A journey towards a sustainable tomorrow.’ As a nation we will continue to commemorate our heritage, take pride in our identity and strive for a just, prosperous and sustainable future for all.”
The event was also attended by the Crown Princes and several guests attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).
Public ceremony at Expo City Dubai
From December 5 to 12, the public is invited to attend the ceremony at Expo City Dubai and immerse themselves in a spectacular display of performances, exhibitions, and interactive experiences. The event will showcase the UAE's sustainability journey and its vision for a sustainable future, while also honoring the country's rich cultural heritage and traditions.
A bridge between tradition and technology
The ceremony will weave together the UAE's past, present, and future, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and technology. Visitors will witness captivating performances that depict the roots of Emirati culture and heritage, while also exploring the country's innovative approach to sustainability.
52nd UAE Union Day
- Watch: UAE President says ‘We are fortunate to have you’ in heartfelt 52nd Union Day message
- Union Day: At 52, why the UAE is a global beacon of pluralism
- Watch: UAE brings alive Sheikh Zayed to welcome world leaders at COP28 on the eve of 52nd Union Day
- Mohammed Bin Rashid: Today marks the beginning of new federal year, commemorating 52nd Union Day
A celebration of unity and progress
The 52nd UAE Union Day Ceremony is a celebration of unity, progress, and resilience. It is a testament to the UAE's unwavering spirit and its commitment to shaping a brighter future for all. Join the nation in commemorating this momentous occasion and experience the magic of the UAE's journey.