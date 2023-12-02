Dubai: As the nation celebrates the 52 Union Day on December 2, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan charted a course towards new global horizons, guided by wise vision and determination, and with faith in the promising journey ahead.
In a tweet from his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today marks the beginning of a new federal year, commemorating 52 years since the founding of our union. The Union, in its journey, has not only shaped its people but also propelled the nation’s development and established its rightful place among the nations of the world. During this time, it has crafted a life of dignity and endearment for the people of the Union and has charted a path toward a bright future for the new generations.”
“In the spirit of unity, our visionary founders came together, and may God bless their souls, as they joined their hearts and efforts. In the same vein, thousands of teams labour tirelessly across this blessed and cherished land, driven by sincerity and unwavering dedication,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
“In the spirit of unity, today, Mohammed Bin Zayed and his brothers chart a course towards new global horizons, guided by their vision and determination, and with faith in the promising journey ahead,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Read More
- Mohammed Bin Rashid: UAE Union Day marked with noble meanings and virtues
- Watch: UAE brings alive Sheikh Zayed to welcome world leaders at COP28 on the eve of 52nd Union Day
- UAE Union Day long weekend: Here’s where the celebrations are happening
- Long weekend traffic updates in UAE: Road closures, alternative routes, free parking and more
Official ceremony
The official Union Day ceremony, scheduled for December 2nd, will be held at Expo City in Dubai. This grand event promises to weave an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action, showcasing the UAE’s remarkable sustainability journey from its formation in 1971 to the present day.
Coinciding with COP28 and the Year of Sustainability, the ceremony will feature innovative technologies and breathtaking projections. It will vividly portray the UAE’s rich heritage and the enduring themes of unity and sustainability throughout history, symbolised through the art of Sadu weaving.
The ceremony will take spectators on a journey through the roots of Emirati culture and heritage, illustrating the legacy of the ancestors and the harmonious relationship between tradition and technology. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to nurturing and preserving our interconnected world.
Sustainable future
Through captivating performances and powerful storytelling, the event will shed light on the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future shared with the world. This includes climate adaptation, innovative problem-solving, and collective action, all championed by inspiring individuals from the UAE and around the globe.
The official Union Day ceremony will be broadcast live on December 2nd on all local TV channels and can also be viewed on the official website www.UnionDay.ae.