Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the anniversary of the UAE Union is an occasion that bridges the nation’s present with its past and offers a glimpse of a brighter future.

On the occasion of the UAE’s 52nd Union Day, Sheikh Mohammed noted that the memory of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan remains apparent in every accomplishment and progress the nation have made and achieved.

His Highness said that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, alongside his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, have laid the solid foundations of the union, which is marked with noble meanings and virtues, and launched the journey of comprehensive development, which continues under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In preparation for the future, His Highness continued: “We were inspired by the vision of the “UAE Centennial 2071’ and the “We the UAE 2031’ strategy to become the most prosperous society in the world; the global centre for the new economy; the most prominent supporter of international cooperation, and the most pioneering government system. ”

Achieving these goals required restructuring ministries and specialised bodies, as well as developing legislations to provide flexibility and efficiency in the process of decision-making, in addition to enhancing our capabilities to keep pace with the ever-present changes, His Highness explained.

The UAE has also achieved important progress in international development and competitiveness indicators, such as the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product, human development, attracting foreign direct investment and talent, tourism, active lifestyle, environmental performance, government, digital and logistical performance, and trust in government, His Highness further said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the UAE’s national cadres, who have “led the country’s development process, generation after generation”. He expressed his hope in youths and their capabilities to continue leading the journey to be an effective driver of the UAE’s economy, now and in the future.

On the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, His Highness extended his congratulations and sincere wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; and the citizens and residents of the UAE. He also extended his congratulations to the cadres of government sector and members of the armed forces, security agencies, and civil protection agencies.