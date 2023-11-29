Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 1,249 prisoners of different nationalities from the correctional and punitive establishments in the emirate, ahead of the country’s 52nd Union Day.
Dubai’s Attorney General Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said Sheikh Mohammed’s gesture reflects his keenness to give the released inmates an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate themselves into society, as well as to bring happiness to their families.
Al Humaidan added that the Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.