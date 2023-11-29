Fujairah: Fujairah Police on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines in the lead up to the 52nd UAE Union Day (December 2).
The reduction can be availed for 52 days starting from November 30.
The discount follows the directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to mark Union Day.
The move, which covers offences committed before November 30, also includes the cancellation of black points and the value for impoundment of vehicles, Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ganem Al Kaabi, the Chief of Fujairah Police, said.
However, serious traffic violations are not included in the discount.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, urged individuals to take advantage of the discount offer and pay off their accumulated fines.
Earlier, Umm Al Quwain police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. Fujairah is the second emirate to have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines this month.