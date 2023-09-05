Stock Sharjah skyline residential
File photo of Sharjah skyline for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council today issued a decision to grant a 50 per cent discount on fines for all municipal violations in the city of Sharjah.

The discount is valid for 90 days and includes all violations issued before September 5.

Authorities are expected to announce more details soon.