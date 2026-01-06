Ferretti yachts set sail in UAE and Oman with new exclusive partner

Bringing Riva, Pershing and Ferretti Yachts to UAE and Oman’s luxury marinas
AAA Marine, formed through the strategic merger of Al Otaiba Investment and RIC Holding, has been appointed the authorised exclusive dealer for Ferretti Group in the UAE and Oman. The partnership spans some of the world’s most prestigious luxury yacht brands, including Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing and Itama.
The announcement was made at a signing ceremony at Emirates Palace, attended by senior figures from the maritime, investment and tourism sectors. The deal marks a significant step for the region’s growing marine and leisure industry, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s emerging status as a hub for luxury yachting.
The partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s maritime tourism objectives and broader vision to attract high-value leisure and lifestyle investment. By combining AAA Marine’s regional expertise with Ferretti Group’s Italian craftsmanship, the collaboration aims to introduce more ultra-luxury yachts to the UAE and Oman, meeting rising demand from owners and charter clients.
Global interest in luxury yachts continues to grow, with the market valued at over $8.5 billion in 2025 and projected to nearly double by 2032. The GCC region is playing an increasingly important role, driven by strong economic fundamentals, a rising number of high-net-worth individuals, and demand for bespoke travel experiences.
Investment across the UAE in premium waterfront developments, marinas, and branded coastal projects is further supporting this growth. These initiatives are generating demand for yacht ownership, berthing services, and marine leisure activities, creating a robust year-round yachting ecosystem.
AAA Marine plans to develop a fully integrated marine ecosystem across the UAE and beyond. This includes luxury marinas, yacht maintenance facilities, modern berthing solutions, and waterfront lifestyle destinations. The company envisions a “UAE Riviera,” centred on Abu Dhabi’s coastline, islands, and resorts, catering to ultra-luxury marine experiences.
Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of RIC Holding and NG9 Holding, said the partnership reflects a shared vision for luxury marine living in the region. “This partnership brings together a world-class yacht builder and a local company with deep regional understanding. It allows us to offer premium experiences to customers and support the next phase of marine development in the UAE and Oman,” he said.
Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group, welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the Middle East’s growth potential. “The UAE and Oman continue to show steady growth in luxury yachting, making the region a key focus for our international expansion,” he said.
With operations now covering the UAE and Oman, AAA Marine said the agreement forms part of a long-term strategy to expand across the GCC and the wider Mena region. As marine tourism grows, the company aims to shape a premium, sustainable, and globally connected yachting sector.
