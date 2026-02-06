Abu Dhabi’s diplomatic moment: Why the UAE has become a global hub for peace negotiations

Peace negotiations rarely hinge solely on what is discussed. The where, the venue chosen by parties locked in hostility, often shapes the psychological environment and geopolitical context within which diplomacy unfolds. A negotiation site is more than a backdrop: it signals intent, inspires confidence, and offers neutrality at a moment when mistrust is often at its peak. Across decades of regional and extra-regional diplomacy, three Gulf states - Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar - have emerged as preferred venues for high-stakes mediation. Their rise as negotiation hubs is not accidental. Rather, it reflects a sophisticated statecraft that blends neutrality, logistical capability, diplomatic discretion, and a strategic desire to project soft power.