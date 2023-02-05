Sharjah: The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality have inaugurated Al Qara’in Park 4, which stretches across an area of 72,000sqm, in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to bolster the green belt in the emirate.
Sharjah Municipal Council Chairman Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Muwaileh Suburb Council Chairman Khalid Abdullah Al Raboui, and other Sharjah council members and city officials were present at the opening ceremony.