Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved a budget of Dh61 million to compensate those affected by the Khorfakkan Wall project and Dh13 million to compensate the owners of 22 old homes in Al Turaif area in Kalba.
He also approved the change of name from “Al Ghail Dam” in Kalba to “Al Freesh Dam”. Additionally, Sheikh Sultan approved new administrative divisions in the city of Kalba, including Al Freesh, Al Ghail, Al Saf, Al Dahiyat, Al Soor, and Al Turaif, with Al Qalaa, Al Mughaidir, and Khor Kalba considered part of the city of Kalba.