GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials and foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

Sheikh Abdullah discusses Iran's missile attacks with global leaders

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of officials and foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments following the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah held phone calls with Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of Greece.

The calls addressed the grave consequences of Iran’s unprovoked missile attacks, which risk undermining regional and international security and threatening global economic stability and energy security.

Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers strongly condemned the unprovoked Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, and affirmed the full and legitimate right of all targeted states to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents, in accordance with international law.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ full solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

During the phone calls, the ministers also underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve crises and outstanding issues and safeguard regional and global security.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This US Navy handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs shows an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, making an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 3, 2026.

Over 11 days, UAE has intercepted 92% of 270 missiles

1h ago31m read
Pieces of missiles and drones recovered after Iran’s strikes are displayed during a press briefing by the UAE government held in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026.

UAE urges global action against Iran missiles, drones

3m read
Sheikh Hamdan meets 300 business leaders

Sheikh Hamdan meets 300 business leaders

1m read
Dubai issues safety guide for emergency alerts

Dubai issues safety guide for emergency alerts

2m read