Sharjah: The 12th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival will begin on February 8 across 13 sites in the emirate.

The 12-day-long Light Festival will offer a lot more this year including light shows, art displays and entertainment activities that cater to visitors and residents of all age groups. The festival is organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA along with officials and representatives from various government entities, revealed details of this year’s edition of the Sharjah Light Festival in a press conference held at the Light Village near University City Hall in Sharjah,

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, addressing a press conference on Wednesday to announce details of the Sharjah Lights Festival, 2023 Image Credit: Supplied

Al Midfa said: “Over the years, Sharjah has established itself as an exceptional family destination with an enormous and diverse range of tourist attractions and activities that cater to varying tastes and anticipate the aspirations of visitors to Sharjah from around the world. By constantly renewing and reinventing itself, the Sharjah Light Festival has become a major attraction for tourists and residents. “Every year, the Festival returns with a different and attractive theme offering an enjoyable and entertaining experience for the public.

International artists

“The Sharjah Light Festival has grown to become a platform for local and international artists to present dazzling light shows, music, and special effects that tell stories of Sharjah’s cultural, intellectual, and heritage. It also outlinesg the emirate’s aspirations and visions for the future by shedding light – quite literally – on architectural destinations and buildings in Sharjah.

Al Midfa went on to explain that the event returns this year with new offerings to meet the audience’s passion for captivating shows, which offer a creative, one-of-a-kind cultural entertainment experience, featuring seven international artists, along with a group of talented emerging local ones. The shows are held over a period of 12 days from Feb 8 to Feb 19, with dazzling and colourful displays across 13 locations all around the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Light Festival is sponsored by government and private entities in the emirate, including Sharjah Municipality; Sharjah Police General Command; Sharjah Civil Defence Authority; Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority; Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; BEEAH Group; Sharjah Airport Authority; University City of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. Meanwhile, media sponsors include the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

When to watch

Daily light shows will run from 6pm until 11pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and 6pm to 12 midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Light Village will open from 4pm to 12 midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am during on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Where to watch

Visitors can watch Sharjah Light Festival at University City Hall, Al Noor Mosque, Khalid Lagoon, Sharjah Mosque, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn Fort), Al Hamriyah Municipality building, and Al Dhaid Fort. Also on the list are Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan, Kalba Clock Tower, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, and the headquarters of the BEEAH Group.

Visitors can also go to the Light Village, which extends over a area exceeding 19,000 square metres, and hosts 41 Emirati-owned small and medium-sized projects, offering visitors an array of food, drinks, and sweets.