Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) recently specified the most common wrong behaviours that should be avoided when using green spaces.
It urged community members to follow the rules in order to allow families and all members of society to enjoy themselves unhindered.
Jamal Abdullah Al Mazmi, head of the city’s appearance control department, said that the municipality is intensifying its supervision and awareness-raising role to residents taking to the green spaces and beaches. The department is organising continuous inspections by 60 officials to ensure compliance with instructions and distributing educational leaflets to urge community members to avoid any negative practices that distort the appearance of public spaces.
Al Mazmi added that there are 10 behaviours prohibited on green spaces:
• Littering
• Destroying public property
• Bringing pets
• Damaging grass and flowers
• Barbecuing outside designated areas
• Smoking shisha
• Riding motorcycles and bicycles
• Playing football on the grass
• Camping in the park or public space without a permit
• Raising the volume of loud speakers
Ideal atmosphere
Al Mazmi said the municipality is keen to create the ideal atmosphere for residents and visitors in the emirate, deal with negative behaviours, and take administrative and legal measures against them, in order to enhance the civilised and aesthetic appearance of the emirate and achieve the happiness of the public.
He added that the municipality receives all observations and reports through the call centre through the 993 number, which receives calls round the clock from the public.