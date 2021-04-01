Look: Sharjah’s new Kshisha Park at Al Rahmaniyah with lake, duck feeding and play area
Facilities include theatre, jogging track, gym, skatepark, sports courts and play areas
Newly opened 'Kshisha Park' in Sharjah by Shurooq. The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) opened the two new parks in the Al Rahmaniyah neighbourhood in Sharjah, including a female-only park.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Managed by Shurooq under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the adjoining Kshisha and Shaghrafa parks feature social, entertainment, sports, and educational facilities, and have a combined built area of 147,700 square metres.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Kshisha Park houses an artificial pond with a duck feeding station with clear feeding instructions for visitors.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Dedicated to families, the Kshisha Park hosts football and volleyball courts, a library, amphitheatre, fitness hub, jogging and cycling tracks, playgrounds, skateboard range, and specially designed halls for holding workshops.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors can bring their own food into the parks, although on-site barbecues are prohibited.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A family spending an evening at the park.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Playground at the park.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A view of the Kshisha Park.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The jogging tracks will be available for 24 hours.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors to Kshisha Park can pre-book the football field for Dh250 per hour or Dh450 for two hours at specific time slots, the volleyball court will be charged at Dh150 for an hour and 250 for two hours.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said: “Shurooq is keen on providing fun-filled activities for families in a safe environment that adheres to the preventive measures and protocols mandated by the UAE health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The parks facilities are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visiting hours extend until 11 p.m. on Thursday – Saturday and official holidays, and from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. during the Holy month of Ramadan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The artificial pond with ducks.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An aerial view of the Kshisha Park in Sharjah.
Image Credit: WAM