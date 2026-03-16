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Ramadan 2026: Thousands gather in UAE and Saudi Arabia for Laylat Al Qadr prayers

Laylat Al Qadr prayers held at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Grand Mosque in Mecca

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Thousands of worshippers gathered in prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Sunday night, joining devotees at mosques around the world to observe Lailatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, one of the most significant nights in the Islamic calendar. The night falls during the last ten days of Ramadan and holds deep spiritual importance, marked by special prayers, reflection and seeking divine blessings. Lailatul Qadr is believed to be the night when the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Thousands of worshippers gathered in prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Sunday night, joining devotees at mosques around the world to observe Lailatul Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, one of the most significant nights in the Islamic calendar. The night falls during the last ten days of Ramadan and holds deep spiritual importance, marked by special prayers, reflection and seeking divine blessings. Lailatul Qadr is believed to be the night when the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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