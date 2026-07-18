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Saudi Arabia launches live crowd-tracking service for Grand Mosque pilgrims

QR-based service provides live Mataf and Masa'a updates for smoother rituals

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Accessible via a QR code, the platform offers continuously updated information to support smoother movement throughout the Grand Mosque.
Accessible via a QR code, the platform offers continuously updated information to support smoother movement throughout the Grand Mosque.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi authorities have introduced a new digital service allowing worshippers and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Mecca to monitor crowd levels in the Mataf and Masa'a areas in real time, helping them choose less congested routes for Tawaf and Sa'i.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said the service provides live crowd density indicators and instant updates, alongside smart guidance designed to improve crowd management and enhance the experience of visitors performing their rituals.

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Accessible via a QR code, the platform offers continuously updated information to support smoother movement throughout the Grand Mosque, enabling pilgrims to better plan their journey and complete Tawaf and Sa'i with greater ease while contributing to more efficient crowd flow.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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