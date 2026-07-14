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Sun to align directly above Kaaba in rare astronomical event

The twice-yearly event will occur at 12.26pm Makkah time, aiding accurate Qibla alignment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sun to align directly above Kaaba in rare astronomical event
Sabq news

Dubai: The sun will stand directly above the Kaaba on Wednesday in a twice-yearly astronomical event that provides one of the most accurate natural methods for checking the direction of the Qibla.

The alignment will occur at 12.26pm and 44 seconds Mecca time, when the sun reaches an altitude of 90 degrees above the horizon and its apparent position matches the latitude of Mecca.

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Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, said the direction of the sun at that moment will point directly towards the Kaaba in places where it is visible above the horizon. The shadow of any upright object will point in the opposite direction.

To use the phenomenon, observers can place a straight object vertically on a flat surface shortly before the alignment and then record the direction of the sun or its shadow at the exact time.

The method is particularly useful in locations far from Makkah, while in nearby cities such as Jeddah it can be used to confirm that the existing Qibla direction is accurate.

Abu Zahra said the event is a natural astronomical phenomenon caused by the alignment of the sun’s apparent position with Makkah’s latitude, demonstrating how astronomical calculations can be applied to determine the Qibla reliably.

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