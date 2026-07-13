Safar to begin on Thursday, Sharjah astronomy centre says

Safar crescent cannot be seen on Tuesday, making Thursday, July 16, first day of the month
Sharjah: The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST), an affiliate of the University of Sharjah (UoS), has announced that Thursday, July 16, is expected to mark the first day of the Islamic month of Safar 1448 AH, based on astronomical calculations.
The centre said Muharram would complete 30 days because the new crescent is not expected to be visible on the evening of Tuesday, July 14.
According to the centre, astronomical data indicate that sighting the crescent on Tuesday will be impossible, whether with the naked eye, telescopes or advanced imaging techniques. It said the astronomical conjunction will occur over Sharjah at 2.30pm UAE time.
The centre said that, at sunset on Tuesday, the crescent will be about four hours and 42 minutes old and will remain above the horizon for only 17 minutes, with an altitude and elongation that do not meet the recognised conditions for visibility.
It added that the crescent is expected to be relatively easy to observe on the evening of Wednesday, July 15, making Thursday the first day of Safar, according to astronomical calculations.
Safar is the second month of the Islamic lunar calendar, following Muharram. Like all Islamic months, its beginning is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon, although astronomical calculations are widely used to predict when the month is expected to start.