Advanced spinal canal procedure cements UAE as regional hub for medical innovation
Sharjah: The UAE has achieved another medical milestone after Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah performed the first spinal stabilisation procedure of its kind in the Middle East using an advanced titanium implant, marking a significant step in the country's adoption of cutting-edge surgical technologies.
The Emirates Health Services (EHS) said the operation was carried out using the ROCCIA MultiLIF Titaniumimplant to treat a patient suffering from severe chronic pain and advanced spinal canal stenosis, a condition that compresses nerves, restricts mobility and can significantly affect quality of life, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The procedure successfully relieved pressure on the spinal nerves and restored spinal stability, improving the patient's condition while accelerating recovery and reducing the length of hospital stay compared with conventional surgical techniques.
Dr Arif Al Nooryani, CEO and Head of the Cardiac Centre at Al Qasimi Hospital, Sharjah, said the achievement reflects EHS's commitment to introducing internationally recognised medical technologies and strengthening a culture of clinical innovation across its healthcare facilities.
He added that the organisation continues to invest in specialised medical expertise, advanced equipment and modern surgical techniques to improve patient outcomes and reinforce Al Qassimi Hospital's position as a regional referral centre for complex procedures.
Dr Fawaz Al Hazzaz, Consultant and Head of the Spine Surgery Department at the hospital, said the operation involved widening the spinal canal and stabilising the affected vertebrae using the ROCCIA MultiLIF Titanium implant for the first time in the Middle East.
He said the implant's advanced engineering enables greater surgical precision, optimises load distribution across the spine, promotes natural bone fusion and reduces the risk of complications or repeat surgery. Its design also minimises trauma to surrounding tissues, helping patients experience less post-operative pain and return to normal daily activities more quickly.
EHS said the breakthrough is part of its strategy to adopt the latest medical innovations and expand specialised healthcare services in line with international best practice, further strengthening the UAE's position as a regional hub for advanced healthcare and medical innovation.