Sharjah to bring Malaysia’s BookXcess bookstores to Middle East, Africa

SBA secures exclusive rights to operate and expand the popular bookstore chain
Sharjah has secured the exclusive rights to develop and operate Malaysia’s popular BookXcess bookstores across the Middle East and Africa, marking another major step in the emirate’s ambition to become a global centre for publishing, books and knowledge.
The agreement was signed during a visit by a Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) delegation, led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, to the flagship BookXcess store at Sunway, Kuala Lumpur.
Under the memorandum of understanding, signed between Big Bad Wolf Sharjah, an SBA subsidiary, and BookXcess Malaysia, Sharjah will oversee the development, operation, management and marketing of the BookXcess retail concept across the Middle East and Africa while pursuing expansion into new markets.
Sheikha Bodour witnessed the signing of the agreement by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, and Andrew Yap, Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books and BookXcess Malaysia.
During the visit, Sheikha Bodour toured the bookstore, which has gained international recognition for transforming the traditional bookstore into a cultural destination that blends books, architecture, public spaces and community engagement. The delegation was briefed on the company’s model for promoting reading and lifelong learning through interactive spaces, cultural programmes and innovative retail concepts.
BookXcess is one of Malaysia’s leading bookstore chains, established to make books more affordable and accessible by offering millions of new titles at discounted prices. The company has expanded across Malaysia and Singapore and is also behind Big Bad Wolf Books, the world’s largest travelling book sale, which has brought millions of books to readers in dozens of cities worldwide.
Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Al Ameri said the partnership represents another milestone in Sharjah’s long-term cultural vision led by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
“This new partnership marks another milestone in the cultural project led by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. It further strengthens the emirate’s status as a global centre for books, knowledge and publishing, while reflecting the confidence that leading international publishing and cultural organisations place in Sharjah as a partner capable of growing global initiatives and expanding their impact,” he said.
Al Ameri added that the SBA aims to build on the international success of BookXcess and Big Bad Wolf Books by expanding their presence across the Middle East and Africa, creating new strategic partnerships and opening more opportunities for publishers to reach millions of readers.
Andrew Yap, Co-founder and Managing Director of Big Bad Wolf, said Sharjah’s long-standing commitment to books, learning and culture made it the ideal partner for the expansion.
“We are honoured to partner with SBA to bring the BookXcess experience to the Middle East and Africa. Sharjah has earned its reputation as a global cultural capital through its unwavering commitment to books, knowledge and learning, making it the ideal home for this partnership,” he said.
Yap added that BookXcess aims to create bookstores that go beyond retail by serving as cultural spaces that inspire discovery, bring communities together and encourage lifelong reading.