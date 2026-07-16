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Sharjah opens registration for global publishers conference ahead of SIBF 2026

Three-day event offers rights deals, AI workshops and a $300,000 translation grant

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Sharjah opens registration for global publishers conference ahead of SIBF 2026

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened registration for the 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference, to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 1 to 3. The event follows the Sharjah International Book Fair's (SIBF) achievement as the world's largest marketplace for buying and selling publishing rights for the fifth consecutive year.

The three-day conference, held ahead of the 45th edition of SIBF, which opens on November 4, will bring together publishers, literary agents and industry experts for specialist training, business matchmaking and publishing rights negotiations. The programme also includes a US$300,000 Translation Grant and the Publishers Recognition Award. Registration closes on August 25.

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A platform for knowledge, partnerships and opportunity

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the direction of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the emirate continues to invest in a knowledge ecosystem that strengthens the role of books and supports publishing as a pillar of cultural development and future growth. The Sharjah International Publishers Conference reflects this vision by bringing expertise, opportunities and partnerships together under one roof."

He added: "Publishing plays an increasingly important role in shaping the global knowledge economy while supporting cultural and economic development. As content expands across multiple platforms and channels, the industry must develop more effective ways to create, publish and connect knowledge with new readers."

Supporting publishing growth

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at SBA, said: "A strong publishing industry begins with publishers who can identify opportunities and turn them into lasting professional relationships that drive business growth and expand their international reach. The Sharjah International Publishers Conference brings together expertise, markets and decision-makers on one platform, allowing participants to build new networks and explore global growth opportunities."

He added: "This edition is designed to strengthen the professional capabilities of publishers through dedicated meetings for negotiating publishing rights. It aims to help books from different languages and cultures reach new markets and readers. For SBA, the conference's success is measured by the practical outcomes it delivers for publishers, the wider international reach it creates for Arabic content, and the greater access it provides to literature and knowledge from around the world."

Comprehensive professional programme

The conference will feature 30 specialised workshops designed to equip publishers and literary agents with the latest industry knowledge and skills. Sessions will cover AI in publishing, audio publishing, copyright and licensing, international market expansion, organisational leadership and strategic innovation, among other topics aimed at helping participants respond to the sector's rapid transformation and expand global growth opportunities.

Registration open until August 25

SBA has invited publishers, literary agents and publishing professionals to register through the conference website by August 25. Successful applicants will be notified on September 11. For registration and more information, visit https://publisherconference.com/.

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