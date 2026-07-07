Sharjah International Book Fair returns for landmark 45th edition

Oman named Guest of Honour as registration opened for the global literary event
Sharjah: The countdown has begun for one of the world’s biggest celebrations of books and culture, with the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) set to return for its 45th edition from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has also opened registration for local, regional and international publishers through its online exhibitor platform, inviting the global publishing community to take part in the 12-day event that brings together readers, authors, publishers, translators and cultural leaders from across the world.
Widely regarded as one of the leading international book fairs, SIBF will once again transform Sharjah into a global hub for literature, knowledge and creative exchange. This year’s edition will feature an extensive programme of literary discussions, author talks, children’s activities, workshops and specialised events for publishing professionals.
Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the fair reflects Sharjah’s enduring commitment to making books a central part of everyday life while strengthening the global presence of Arab culture.
“Each edition of SIBF carries a renewed responsibility towards readers, authors and publishers,” she said.
“The direct relationship between people and books creates lasting cultural impact and gives the fair its value within society. It provides cultures with a platform to present their literature and ideas in their own voices, while enabling audiences to discover those cultures through their writers, artists and intellectuals. At the same time, it broadens the space for Arabic literature to engage in an equal dialogue with the world and reach new readers,” she added.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the fair has grown into a flagship cultural project inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
“SIBF has evolved beyond a traditional book fair into a global platform where reading, publishing and the creative industries converge,” he said. “It celebrates books as a driver of development by bringing together readers, writers, publishers, artists, distributors and librarians from around the world.”
He added that, under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the fair continues to expand its international reach through initiatives such as its Guest of Honour programme, which showcases the literature, arts and intellectual heritage of participating countries while fostering cultural collaboration.
This year’s Guest of Honour will be the Sultanate of Oman, which will present a rich cultural programme highlighting its literary, artistic and intellectual traditions. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Omani writers, thinkers and creatives, adding another dimension to the fair’s growing role as a platform for cultural dialogue across the Arab world and beyond.
The 45th edition will also offer an extensive programme for industry professionals, including events focused on publishing, translation and libraries. Alongside panel discussions, book signings, poetry evenings and creative workshops, the fair will feature dedicated activities for children and young adults, ensuring an engaging experience for visitors of all ages.
With exhibitor registration now open, organisers expect another strong international turnout as Sharjah prepares to welcome thousands of publishing professionals, authors and book lovers for one of the region’s most anticipated cultural events.