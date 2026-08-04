For years, the narrative around public libraries has been one of quiet decline, dusty archives abandoned by a generation raised on screens. But at House of Wisdom, that story doesn't hold. A decade ago, few would have called the local library a destination, let alone a place to hang out or get work done. Today, it has become something else entirely: a rare third space that asks nothing of you - no purchase, no subscription, no obligation to consume, in order to belong. Libraries worldwide are enjoying something of a golden age, and in the UAE, House of Wisdom is leading the charge.