Image Credit: Supplied

SHARJAH: Sharjah will be crowned officially as the Unesco World Book Capital for the year 2019 during 1001 Nights: The Last Chapter,' the first-of-its-kind in the region production, set to take place at Al Majaz Amphitheatre from April 23 to 27.

The international artistes, who have extensive experience of performing in iconic entertainment shows including Cirque du Soleil Canada and Broadway, are part of a unique alliance of 537 acrobats, innovators, technologists and storytellers representing as many as 25 nationalities.