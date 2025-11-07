A symbol of Dubai’s enduring commitment to culture, literacy and lifelong learning
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) on Dubai Creek’s Al Jaddaf district officially welcomed the public on June 16, 2022, marking a major milestone in the emirate’s cultural and educational ambitions.
Built at a cost of AED 1 billion, the seven-storey building spreads across some 54,000 m² and took six years of planning and construction to complete. Designed in the shape of an open book resting on a rahlé (Arabic lectern), the Mohammed bin Rashid Library’s architecture makes a bold statement — blending traditional symbolism with striking modern design.
Inside, the library houses nine specialised collections — the General Library, Emirates Library, Young Adults Library, Children’s Library, Special Collections, Maps & Atlases, Media & Arts, Business and Periodicals. It holds more than 1.1 million printed and digital books, over 6 million dissertations, 73,000 music scores, 75,000 videos, 35,000 newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectables.
The library also distinguishes itself through advanced technology: robotic book retrieval systems, self-service kiosks, digitisation labs, augmented and virtual reality features and smart-robot assistants for visitors. Sustainability is built in too – the building recycles water from air-conditioning systems for landscaping and incorporates solar panels to offset energy use.
Located beside the Creek, and accessible via the nearby Creek Metro Station, the MBRL opens not just books but doors — to research, to culture, to creative exchange. As Dubai shapes its identity beyond commerce and tourism, this library stands out as a “knowledge landmark” — a space where reading, heritage and innovation converge.
