Hamda and SW Hinkul land showpiece Endurance Cup honours

Hamda had done well during the course of the day to move up consistently on the leaderboard, but was placed 10th going into the final loop of the 160km HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup. It was clear either a miracle or a gargantuan effort was needed for Hamda to overhaul the rest of those ahead of her and success miraculously became a reality following a sublime effort from her mount SW Hinkul.