Hamda and SW Hinkul land showpiece Endurance Cup honours

Dubai: When the going gets tough, the tough get going and Hamda Jasim Ahmed proved her mettle amply late on in the flagship event of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on Saturday.
Victory might have tasted sweeter for the Al Bawadi Stables rider who achieved the feat in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in whose honour the festival ran for the 19th time in 2026.
Hamda had done well during the course of the day to move up consistently on the leaderboard, but was placed 10th going into the final loop of the 160km HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup. It was clear either a miracle or a gargantuan effort was needed for Hamda to overhaul the rest of those ahead of her and success miraculously became a reality following a sublime effort from her mount SW Hinkul.
Ensuring her 12-year-old gelded partner would pass the vet examination at the end while having to ride hard was always going to be difficult to juggle. However, backed by a solid team, Hamda did just that to win well, completing the six-loop ride in a time of six hours 14 minutes and 19 seconds (6:14:19) at an average speed of 25.65kph.
Hamda was 36 seconds clear of next best F3 Stables rider Maitha Mohamed Al Qubaisi, who was timed at 6:14:55 aboard Casino. The ladies were followed home by MRM Stables pair Mansour Saeed Al Farsi and Tatarinu. The third-placed pair were timed at 6:15:22.
Hamda began the day placed 24th at the end of the first loop, but gained ascendancy with absolute consistency over the next four sessions to reach 10th going into the final loop over 20km. There, she revved up her partner in a calculated manner and easily overcame her challengers to win the biggest prize of her career.
Sheikh Rashed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Equestrian Club, Ahmed Rashid Al Kaabi, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, Major Gen. Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Rais, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations (Centre), were present at the trophy presentation ceremony.
