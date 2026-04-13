Sheikh Dr Sultan concluded by revealing a historical and religious treasure, saying: “I am currently working on a new cultural project — a book titled ‘Al Kawn wa Anasi Kathiran’, consisting of around 100 volumes and requiring great effort. It narrates the history of the universe from before the descent of Prophet Adam (PBUH) and recounts the history of all the prophets. Unfortunately, many people today are unaware of the stories of the prophets, their origins and their missions. God willing, this book will provide an explanation that does not depart from the Quran, without delving into questionable information. We want people to be informed about the history of the world and religion. A person must possess a level of knowledge that enables awareness of what is happening in the world. In the East, we must know what is happening in China and other geographically distant places. This book introduces the reader to the history of the universe.”