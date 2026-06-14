Abu Dhabi Police announces job openings: How to apply and eligibility

New vacancies open for UAE nationals across specialised security roles
Abu Dhabi Police has announced new recruitment opportunities for UAE nationals to join its ranks under the “Security Elite” initiative, opening multiple specialised roles across security and field operations.
The recruitment drive includes positions such as Security Response Patrol Officer, Special Tasks Officer, Security Inspection Officer, First Constable, Corporal, First Corporal, Sergeant, and First Sergeant, based at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.
Applicants must:
Be a UAE national
Be aged between 18 and 35 years
Be at least 160 cm in height
Hold a high school diploma or higher
Have completed National Service foundational and specialised courses
Pass interviews and required assessments
The programme offers:
Job stability with promotion opportunities
Employment within an elite security force
Specialised allowances
Training and development programmes
Applicants can visit the Selection and Recruitment Department located opposite Mushrif Mall, or access full details via the official website and social media channels for more information.