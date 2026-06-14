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Abu Dhabi Police announces job openings: How to apply and eligibility

New vacancies open for UAE nationals across specialised security roles

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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New Abu Dhabi Police jobs offer stability, promotions and specialised allowances
New Abu Dhabi Police jobs offer stability, promotions and specialised allowances

Abu Dhabi Police has announced new recruitment opportunities for UAE nationals to join its ranks under the “Security Elite” initiative, opening multiple specialised roles across security and field operations.

The recruitment drive includes positions such as Security Response Patrol Officer, Special Tasks Officer, Security Inspection Officer, First Constable, Corporal, First Corporal, Sergeant, and First Sergeant, based at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

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Eligibility criteria

Applicants must:

  • Be a UAE national

  • Be aged between 18 and 35 years

  • Be at least 160 cm in height

  • Hold a high school diploma or higher

  • Have completed National Service foundational and specialised courses

  • Pass interviews and required assessments

Benefits highlighted

The programme offers:

  • Job stability with promotion opportunities

  • Employment within an elite security force

  • Specialised allowances

  • Training and development programmes

Applicants can visit the Selection and Recruitment Department located opposite Mushrif Mall, or access full details via the official website and social media channels for more information.

Related Topics:
abu dhabiUAE jobs

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